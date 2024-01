Emergency services are responding to a serious two-vehicle crash on SH3 in Eltham, Taranaki, this morning.

Police said the crash was reported around 5.50am at the intersection of Mountain Rd and Boylan Rd.

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.”

SH3 ELTHAM, TARANAKI - CRASH - 6:05AM WED 31 JAN



A serious crash near the intersection with Mountain Rd has been reported to emergency services. An update will be provided when more information is available. Road users are advised to expect delays in the area. ^JP pic.twitter.com/8M6fqGV5AV — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) January 30, 2024

Traffic management is in place at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.