A light aircraft has crashed at Tauranga Airport this afternoon. Photo / Mead Norton

Emergency services are responding after a light aircraft crash at Tauranga Airport this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald a “light aircraft” crashed just after 1.20pm. The spokeswoman said the pilot got out and there were no reports of injuries.

When approached for comment, a Tauranga Airport team leader told the Herald “everyone’s unavailable to comment”.

Emergency services can be seen gathered at the western end of Tauranga Airport, including ambulance staff and firefighters.

The wreckage of a plane can be seen at the water’s edge, off the western end of the Tauranga Airport runway.

A person working in the area, who did not want to be named, said she heard “lots of sirens” as emergency services went to the scene.

Aircraft engineer Colin Alexander said he saw the crash happen shortly after 1.20pm.

The plane had been travelling from the golf course end of the runway towards Tauranga Harbour Bridge.





- More to come