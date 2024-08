Emergency services are responding to an incident on the Takanini train line.

Emergency services are responding to an incident on the Takanini train line.

Major delays are expected on South Auckland train lines while emergency services respond to an incident.

All train services between Papakura and Homai have been cancelled until further notice.

Auckland Transport said emergency services are responding to the incident on Walters Rd, between Papakura and Takanini.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said one fire truck was on the scene.