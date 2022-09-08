Emergency services have rushed to a South Auckland business where a bitumen tank is believed to have caught fire this morning.
The Herald understands it's the same Mt Wellington Fulton Hogan site where a worker had suffered burns due to a chemical spill yesterday.
Today at 7.46am fire and emergency services rushed to the scene to attend to a fire in a bitumen tank.
A fire and emergency spokesperson said two fire appliances were responding to the incident.
"It is nothing major at this stage."
The Herald understands nobody was injured or hurt this time.
Fulton Hogan and WorkSafe investigators are at the scene.
MORE TO COME