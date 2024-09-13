Emergency services respond to fire alarm at University of Auckland

Multiple fire trucks are in attendance on Symonds St, outside Auckland University.

Emergency services responded on Friday afternoon after a fire alarm was set off at the University of Auckland.

An image showed multiple fire trucks on Symonds St outside the university as crowds of students stood on the footpath.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said that at 12.56pm an automatic fire alarm was activated by the University of Auckland.

A Fenz spokesperson said crews smelt burning when they walked into the block.

The incident is believed to have been caused an overheating air conditioning unit, they said.