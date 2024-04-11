Emergency services on the scene at Garnet Rd, Westmere. Photo / Michael Craig.

Emergency services are at the scene of an unfolding incident in the upmarket Auckland suburb of Westmere.

Several police cars and ambulances have converged at the bottom of Garnet Rd.

A police spokesperson said two people were found in a car in critical condition and have been transported to hospital.

“Police are making some general enquiries into the matter,” a spokesperson said.

Neighbours say they heard a man screaming “at the top of his lungs” this morning inside a car, surrounded by police and ambulances.

In a video supplied by neighbouring residents, a man can be heard yelling from inside a car while surrounded by police cars and ambulances.

Several police officers and a paramedic were reaching into the black car, attempting to pull the man out.

The neighbour said they tried to pull the man out and he was resisting.

“He was resisting like hell and screaming,” he said.

“I think they sedated him.”

At first, the neighbour believed they were moving a dead body but the man “went ballistic” when police approached the car.

The area was a popular spot for drinking and playing loud music but the neighbour said he had “never seen anything like that”.

A St John spokesperson said the service sent two ambulances and a rapid-response vehicle just before 9am.

More to come