A truck has gone off the road in Kaikoura this evening.

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a truck that has gone off the road and down a bank in Kaikoura.

Police were called to the event on Inland Kaikoura Rd just before 4.30 pm, a spokesman said.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency said fire crews are currently on the scene and working to bring the driver back up onto the road.

They could not comment on driver injuries at this time.

More to come