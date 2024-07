In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, a big day for survivors of abuse in this country and Greens looking at whether to force Darleen Tana out. Video / NZ Herald

A person has died after a collision between a dirt bike and a car in Palmerston North.

A police spokesperson confirmed the accident on Pembroke St, Highbury, was reported about 5.50pm.

“The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid Pembroke St.”

In an update shortly after 8pm, police confirmed one person had died.