Rescuers trying to reach three people in the water near Matakana Island. Photo / NZME

Emergency services have been called to three people in the water off Tauranga's coast.

Police were called at 10.45am after three people jumped off a boat into the water and attempted to swim to Matakana Island.

It was unclear at this stage why they jumped into the water.

A spokeswoman said a person on a jetski attempted to help.

She said the people had been found but were still in the water.

Mount Surf Club life member Kent Jarmin confirmed the squad was responding and were out on the water.

He could not give more information at this stage.

A strong wind warning remained in place for Bay of Plenty today as ex-cyclone Fili passed to the east of the North Island.

Jarmin said earlier today that boaties should stay out of the water until ex-cyclone Fili had passed as the expected 120km/h winds equalled about 65 knots.

Surfers should know their limitations and swimmers should wait for the waters to settle, he said.

Coastguard was also involved.

More to come.