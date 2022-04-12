MetService Severe weather: April 12th - 14th

A heavy rain warning for the region has been lifted, although a strong wind warning remains in place as ex-Cyclone Fili continues to track southeastwards.

MetService said rain amounts were no longer expected to reach warning criteria in Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Coromandel.

An orange strong wind warning remained in place for Bay of Plenty and Rotorua from 9am today to 3am Thursday.

This included severe south-to-southwest gales gusting to 120km/h in exposed places, mainly east of Whakatāne, with damaging gusts of 130-40km/h likely about the eastern ranges during this afternoon and evening.

Severe gales were now less likely west of Whakatāne, but a warning would be maintained for the entire region, MetService said.

Severe weather forecast updated.



Latest information has moved the Cyclone Fili track slightly east.



Heavy rain continues for eastern parts of the North Island.



Red Warning for heavy rain remains for Gisborne and the Wairoa District. https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/aTmc0A0ADr — MetService (@MetService) April 12, 2022

Red warnings for heavy rain remained in force for the Wairoa District and Gisborne.

One flight arriving in Rotorua was cancelled and another delayed this morning. Flight NZ8238 from Wellington, set to land at 9.40am, was cancelled and Flight NZ5784 from Christchurch, due to arrive at 11.30am, was delayed 15 minutes.

Flight NZ8233 leaving Rotorua at 10.10am bound for Wellington was also cancelled.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said rain would continue to fall in the Bay of Plenty throughout the day, easing from the west.

"It will be mostly gone by the evening."

James said Cyclone Fili had tracked east offshore of Aotearoa so the winds and rain across the Bay of Plenty had not been as strong as expected.

Both Rotorua and Tauranga had about 9mm of rain in the past 12 hours. The Kaimai Ranges had the heaviest rainfall, with 30mm falling overnight.

"Cyclone Fili is going to pass reasonably close to East Cape, so east of Whakatāne.

"The rain will be heaviest there."

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

7:30AM, WED 13 APR - With poor driving conditions across the region please remember to slow down, increase your following distance, keep your lights on and be mindful of possible slips, surface flooding and/or fallen trees on roads this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/XcdbpMY41K — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) April 12, 2022

Thames Coromandel Civil Defence controller Garry Towler told the Herald this morning there had been no issues overnight and the rainfall and wind had not been as bad as forecast.

There were no power outages, but there had been a cellphone outage for a few hours in Thames and along the Thames Coast from 2.30am.

Earlier forecasts

MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr said swells could reach 3.5m this afternoon and evening, including harbour entrances. Coupled with high winds and low pressure, there was a risk of coastal inundation - where the waves rush onto low-lying areas.

"It's going to be messy."

Another run down of the rain then the wind. You can catch Lewis presenting the the latest video forecasts at https://t.co/EFAUVrE4jE pic.twitter.com/qjp8SBCftn — MetService (@MetService) April 12, 2022

Bay of Plenty emergency management groups have advised residents to storm-proof their homes, avoid unnecessary travel at the height of the storm, and stay abreast of weather updates.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency maintenance and operations regional manager Rob Campbell said the agency may close some state highways if the heavy rain caused surface flooding, streams and rivers to rise rapidly, and triggered slips.

Contractors would work to keep the state highway network safe and open, he said.

Severe weather forecast updated.



Latest information has moved the Cyclone Fili track slightly east.



Heavy rain continues for eastern parts of the North Island.



Red Warning for heavy rain remains for Gisborne and the Wairoa District. https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/aTmc0A0ADr — MetService (@MetService) April 12, 2022

Mount Surf Club life member Kent Jarmin said boaties should stay out of the water until the storm has passed as 120km/h was about 65 knots.

He said the 3m swells were expected to be short-lived, forecast to drop to barely 1m by Friday.

Surfers should know their limitations and swimmers should wait for the waters to settle, he said.

Mount Surf Club life member Kent Jarmin said boaties should stay out of the water until the storm has passed. Photo / NZME

"If in doubt, stay out."

He said the three clubs in the city had active call-out squads and would be able to be on the water in about 15 minutes.

Tauranga City Council said it had carried out the usual checks for significant rain and had teams monitoring reserves and trees. Localised surface water on roads was expected to clear as the rain eased.

Rotorua Lakes Council said staff and equipment were on "heightened readiness" to respond.

Here's a couple of days worth of satellite imagery, IR over Visible (which is only there in the daytime), showing Cyclone Fili spinning up nicely as it deepens towards the end. There's Warnings and Watches for this storm, you know where to look: https://t.co/NQBonD5787 pic.twitter.com/VRsBVSOEXY — MetService (@MetService) April 12, 2022

Preparations included ensuring wastewater treatment plant storage ponds were as empty as possible and major stormwater inlets were free of blockages.

Emergency Management Bay of Plenty tips:

• Download the free Red Cross hazards app on your phone.

• Check Waka Kotahi before travelling and look up the council Facebook page for your destination.

• Listen to local news and weather where possible.

• Make sure everyone in the house knows where your emergency supplies are.

• Check on neighbours and whānau ahead of time.

• Update your grab bag– if the worst happens, you'll be glad you can just 'grab and go'

• Ask visiting friends and whānau to follow BOP Civil Defence on Facebook and Twitter for 24/7 updates.