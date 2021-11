Emergency services are responding to an incident near Wanaka. Photo / ODT

It is understood it involves a paraglider.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the incident at Treble Cone but all further details would need to come from police.

A St John helicopter has been sent to the scene, a spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said they are attending but did not have any more to add.