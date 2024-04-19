Stay up to date with the latest headlines at NZ Herald.

A man working on Auckland’s Central Interceptor project had to be rescued after becoming stuck underground.

A witness on Haverstock Rd in Sandringham said a crane was used to lift the man, who was lying on a stretcher, along with a medic.

The man appeared to be working on Watercare’s $1.2b giant wastewater pipe between central Auckland and the Māngere wastewater treatment plant.

Ambulance staff tended to the man on the ground before loading him into the ambulance.

A Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they had been called to the incident at 8.55am. One person was being taken by ambulance to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

A man working on Auckland's Central Interceptor project had to be rescued. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man was stuck underground while working on Auckland's Central Interceptor. Photo / Jaime Lyth

“We’ve sent one ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and a manager.”

A police spokeswoman also confirmed officers were at an incident.

Construction workers in high-vis outfits and hard hats sheltered from the rain afterwards.

The Central interceptor is being built by Auckland Council-owned Watercare and joint venture partners Ghella (Italy) and Abergeldie (Australia).

It will reduce overflows into central Auckland waterways, streams and beaches, and stop wastewater being mixed with stormwater. The project will also upgrade an antiquated wastewater network and cater for growth over the next 100 years.

The tunnel - an immense 4.5m in diameter - is designed to hold a capacity of 226,000 cubic m - equivalent to 90 Olympic swimming pools - and control the flow rate into the Māngere wastewater treatment plant.

It will run for 14.7 kilometres from Grey Lynn under central Auckland and the Manukau Harbour to Māngere, and will lie between 15 and 110 metres below the surface.

The Central Interceptor is due to be completed in 2026 rather than 2025 because of interruptions caused by the Covid-19 restrictions and challenges.



