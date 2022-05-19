Emergency services battle house fire in Porirua

A house is on fire on Mana Esplanade in Porirua. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are currently fighting a "well involved" house fire in Paremata, Porirua.

The fire is at a second alarm level, with crews from Plimmerton, Porirua, Johnsonville, Titahi Bay and Wellington City brigades in attendance, and further support from Remutaka and Kilbirnie en route.

The fire on Mana Esplanade between Mana View Rd and Pascoe Ave has also forced road closures.

Police said the road has been closed as a precaution and a diversion is in place, which will add significant travel time.

SH59 is also currently closed in the area, with diversions taking place through Grays Rd.

Motorists are being asked to take an alternative route or delay travel if possible, or to expect delays.