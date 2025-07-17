Advertisement
Analysis: The $3.1b election year windfall Government could grab - and those who would be left empty-handed as a result

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

The Government found $12 billion just ahead of this year’s Budget by making changes to the law governing equal pay claims. David Fisher offers an analysis of another pot of gold that could prove useful in an upcoming election year.

ANALYSIS: There is an election year treasure chest of $3.2b

