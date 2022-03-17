Tā Wira Gardiner, one of the most respected Māori leaders, has died. Photo / Supplied

Sir Wira Gardiner was a tireless advocate for Māori and "leaves behind a legacy that cannot be measured", Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

The celebrated public servant died in his home in Turanga nui a Kiwa (Gisborne) on Thursday night. He was 78.

Gardiner (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pikiao, Whakatōhea, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) was a soldier before his long career in public life that included being a founding director of the Waitangi Tribunal.

"Throughout his many roles it has always been clear that he has been there to improve the lives of others, and he did. His legacy has helped shape Aotearoa," Ardern said on Friday.

His latest work was to transform Oranga Tamariki, and as described by everybody who knew him, he was the man who everyone called for help.

"I loved that man," Minister Kelvin Davis told the Herald.

"I wanted a straight-up view of Oranga Tamariki and he said to me, 'Minister, I want you to know that the organisation is stuffed'.

"He was straight to the point and I was left with no delusion of the situation. He laid the foundation for change.

"He was the epitome of what a Māori man should be. Confident in both worlds, Pākehā and Māori.

"He was our Mr fix-it, and working with him was an incredible honour.

"I absolutely adored him and the leadership he showed. Just the greatest blimmin' fella."

Gardiner spent 59 years in the public service and in the armed forces. More than 40 of those years was alongside ex-army member Leith Comer.

"Although I was aware that Wira was not well and his health was failing, when we heard the news that he had passed I, like so many people around the motu, were very saddened by the loss of this great leader," Comer told the Herald.

"I have had the good fortune to have known, worked with and done things with Wira for over 40 years. He never ceased to amaze me in terms of the tireless energy he shows to be involved with making things better for other people.

"He is a man with immense intellect and that intellect was starting to emerge when he was on officer in the army. That's when I got to know him.

"Throughout his career the man was fearless. If you look at all the tough things that had happened in te ao Māori for the last 20 years, Wira has been at the forefront of them. The fiscal envelope, sorting out the complex Treaty settlements for the central north island iwi. And the latest kaupapa was re-organising Oranga Tamariki.

"He was a man in his mid to late 70s still with that relentless energy to be able to take on complex issues.

"For someone that walked with so much greatness, he was a very humble man. I have so much admiration for him and that's my great memory of him."

Minister of Defence Peeni Henare acknowledged Gardiner's service to the NZ defence force.

"He led our people for 20 years and I am grateful for his contribution," he told the Herald.

"But for context of the Māori world, Sir Wira Gardiner was a giant who was able to walk through the Pākehā and Māori world. Despite political differences, he was able to cut through all of that to have the best interests of the Māori community at heart.

"He will be sorely missed and of course our thoughts are with Whaea Hekia and the whānau."

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said Gardiner had the ability to work with everyone in the political spectrum.

"He was so influential and, in my view, the number one Māori public service in our history.

"He came to see me when I became Minister of Māori Development to offer any help or support he could," Jackson said.

"He was the fix-it man and it didn't matter if was Labour, National or Māori Party. Gardiner would help, even though he was a Tory through and through."

Jackson said Gardiner could also be quite crass and had a language that some didn't like.

"Like the time he and Hone Harawira had a dust-up at Waitangi Marae.

"Wira or Hone weren't going to back down to anyone and they were standing up to each other on the marae."

Jackson said when the Government looked at who could front the overhaul of Oranga Tamariki, only one person could handle that job.

"Wira was the go-to guy and fix-up man for all political parties."

When Gardiner wasn't invited to Jackson's 60th birthday, he turned up anyway and announced his arrival.

Jackson said Gardiner was a mentor who would be sadly missed.

National Leader Christopher Luxon described Gardiner as an "exceptional man, dedicated to serving New Zealand and making it a better place for all".

"After a distinguished career in the military, he held many roles across both the public and private sectors. He was often called upon to resolve issues that no one else could, particularly when they involved Māori-Crown relationships.

"Part of his legacy will also be his recording of Māori history through the many books he authored.

"Not many people have or will ever make the kind of contribution to this country that Sir Wira did.

"Sir Wira's passing is a great loss to Māori, to Aotearoa New Zealand and to his iwi and whānau, to whom he was devoted. He will be very missed by all.

"On behalf of the National Party, our thoughts go out to Hekia, his children and the wider whānau at this very sad time."

A tangi will not be held for Gardiner, as he wants public health to be prioritised during a pandemic.

"In accordance with his express wish that public health be prioritised, and the demands on frontline workers be recognised, there will be no tangihanga for Wira at the marae," the family said in a statement said.

"At some time in the future, when our country is restored to ordinary life, we will gather to mark Wira's passing, acknowledge his contribution, and celebrate a good life well lived."

Comer told the Herald that the tangi arrangements reflects Gardiner's character.

"He is going to be taken from us with the least amount of burden, risk and concern for others, which is quite remarkable."

Wira was a father of seven children: Jeremy, Amy, Ainsley, James, Rakaitemania, Shannon and Mihimaraea. He leaves behind eight mokopuna.