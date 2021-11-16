Emergency services battle fire at Ponsonby bar

Conch Kitchen and Bar is located on Ponsonby Rd. Photo / Natalie Slade

Conch Kitchen and Bar is located on Ponsonby Rd. Photo / Natalie Slade

Emergency services are battling a fire at a popular bar on Auckland's Ponsonby Rd.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received multiple calls about a fire at Conch Kitchen and Bar at 2.15pm.

"Everyone was evacuated at our arrival, they say it was a small property fire," she said.

Five Fire and Emergency NZ trucks were on the scene at the "height of the fire". However, there are currently two trucks still on the scene.

Conch Kitchen and Bar started as a record store but is now known for its tapas menu and local craft beers.

- More to come.