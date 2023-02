Emergency services are on the scene of a massive blaze in South Auckland this evening. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are on the scene of a massive blaze in South Auckland this evening. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are on the scene of a massive blaze in South Auckland this evening.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews first responded to the fire in Patumahoe around 6pm.

The fire started when a bundle of pallets caught alight. Trains to the Glenbrook Steel Mill have been halted while crews work to put out the fire.