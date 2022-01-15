Emergency services at Goat Island water incident

Photo / NZME

Emergency services are attending a water incident at Goat Island in Leigh.

Police said they were called to the scene at 1.45pm this afternoon together with fire and ambulance services.

St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said first responders treated two patients in minor condition at the scene who did not require transport.

Three helicopters, a first response vehicle and one ambulance were at the scene.

Other details were yet to be released, but a person who was at the beach told the Herald that it appeared CPR was being administered to a person.

Water Safety New Zealand said this summer has been the worst for drownings since 2015.

Thirty-two people have drowned since the beginning of December - seven more than the total for all of last summer - with another two months to go before the end of the summer reporting period.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the uptick in fatalities was "unprecedented".

"This is the worst we've had the last six years."

Developing story. More to come.