A fire has broken out at a building in Ōtāhuhu this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

A fire has broken out at a building in Ōtāhuhu, South Auckland, this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Park Ave about 3.30pm.

Eight fire trucks and police were initially on the scene and shortly after 5.30pm, four firetrucks remained.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency NZ said the incident is a third-alarm structure fire.

They also said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire.

Police have placed roadblocks between Park Ave and Queen St.

A spokesperson from St John said one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle were sent to the blaze, but no injuries have been reported.