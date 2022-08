A truck has caught fire on State Highway 1 south of Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Vehicles on a stretch of State Highway 1 in Auckland have been brought to a halt and the road closed due to a truck on fire.

Footage posted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency on Twitter showed long queues of traffic on the northbound lanes just after the Bombay off-ramp and smoke billowing in the distance.

The motorway has been closed and people needing to use the route have been urged to delay their journey or consider an alternative road.

A Waka Kotahi traffic camera of SH1 at Bombay shows police blocking a motorway ramp with cones and patrol cars. Photo / Supplied

SH1 BOMBAY - 1:15PM

Due to a truck fire, northbound traffic is stopped on #SH1 just after the Bombay off-ramp. Delay your journey or be prepared for long delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/9RGqN4MJJa — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 31, 2022

