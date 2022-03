A light aircraft has crashed near Blenheim. Image / NZME

Police have been called to a light aircraft crash in Blenheim.

The Herald understands the crash took place just after 10am at Omaka Aerodrome in Burleigh.

Two people appear to have moderate to minor injuries, a police spokesperson said.

St John sent one ambulance to the scene, where paramedics treated two patients on site. Both had minor injuries, a spokesperson said.