New ZealandUpdated
Emergency personnel responding to incident tonight near Queenstown
Quick Read
Emergency services are responding to an incident tonight at Lower Shotover near Queenstown. Photo / James Allan
Emergency personnel are responding to an emergency incident tonight near Queenstown.
Ambulance, Fire and Emergency NZ and police have all responded to an address on Ferry Hill Dr, Lower Shotover.
A police spokesman said police were notified of a medical event but were not required to attend.
St John have been approached for comment.