New Zealand

Emergency mobile alerts issued across the Auckland region

NZ Herald
Emergency mobile alerts were issued across the Northern and Western regions of Auckland this evening.

Auckland Emergency Management issued an Emergency Mobile Alert at 5.11 pm due to the heightened risk of further landslides and flash flooding in Bethells Beach, Karekare, Muriwai, and Piha.

Alerts were also issued for Rodney, Helensville, Upper Harbour, Te Atatu, and Henderson Valley at 5.19 pm.

The alert has been issued due to an active line of thunderstorms which has brought high-intensity, localised downpours.

Rain rates of 40mm in an hour have already been reported in parts of Auckland.

MetService also reported 41 lightning strikes across the Auckland region between 2pm and 5pm.

Auckland Emergency Management says, as a precaution, residents should:

Avoid any unnecessary travel and shelter in place.

Prepare to bring your pets and essential items if you are required to evacuate.

Act immediately if you see rising water; floods and landslips can happen quickly.

Head for safer ground and stay away from floodwater and landslips if you see rising waters.

Call 111 immediately if your life is in danger.

Keep an eye on the rain radar at www.metservice.com

