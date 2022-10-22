Emergency services dealing with suspicious package at Auckland Airport

Emergency services are responding to a suspicious package found at a warehouse at Auckland Airport.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said FENZ was alerted to an incident near the airport at 7.50am.

”Two fire trucks are currently in attendance at this incident. This incident is ongoing.”

Police said the package was found during routine scanning.

The warehouse is at Auckland Airport, but is separate to the airport terminals and is not a public area.

“There is no threat to the public, and staff working in the warehouse have cleared the building while the Defence Force responds,” police said in a statement.

Access to the airport is not affected, however some roads near the warehouse are blocked.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson was unable to detail the nature of the unfolding incident but said there was no operational impact on flight arrivals or departures at either terminal this morning.

Update 9:20



Bus service 38 no longer required to detour. AIR Link will continue to detour until further notice.

Stop 2206 is no longer closed & is operational again.

The following stops will be closed due to AIR link detour: 2004, 2003, 2421 & 2396. Updates to follow. https://t.co/cR72hx55Ht — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) October 22, 2022

Auckland Transport updated its advisory at 9.20am saying some bus stops that were once closed were operational once more. However its AIR Link service would continue to take a detour until further notice.

- More to come