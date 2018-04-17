Emergency beacon helps search crew locate missing trampers

The New Zealand Defence Force lieutenant Andrew Stewart on-board the NH90 helicopter, which helped search and rescue crew find trampers missing in the Tararua Ranges. Photo / NZDF

Two trampers missing in the Tararua Ranges have been located and are huddled in a hut waiting for the weather to clear so they can be pulled out of the bush.

The New Zealand Defence Force and police worked together to find the two men who had been in the area since Saturday.

Crew from the Royal New Zealand Air Force's No.3 Squadron transported police officers and rescue teams to the area on Monday night and the men were finally tracked down at 1.30am this morning after the rescuers spotted an emergency beacon activated by the men.

A NZDF helicopter is back in the area today and will help remove the men and the search teams from the bush if the weather permits.

"Our crews are skilled in flying in difficult conditions and in night-vision flying. Incidents like this demonstrate the value of our training and our ability to work effectively with personnel from other agencies," NZDF Air Component Commander Andrew Clark said.

Low cloud and extreme turbulence had made the search and efforts challenging.