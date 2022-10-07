The pigs were emaciated and had old injuries and pressure wounds. Photo / Supplied

The pigs were emaciated and had old injuries and pressure wounds. Photo / Supplied

Wellington SPCA needs to find a home for 17 pigs after they were discovered seemingly abandoned and emaciated.

SPCA Inspectorate team leader Ben Lakomy found the pigs at a property in the Wellington area after a welfare call from animal control.

"Sadly, on arrival at the address, Ben discovered the pigs' situation was far more dire than he'd initially thought," an SPCA spokeswoman said.

He found 13 pigs, several of which were emaciated and with old injuries and pressure sores, living in "less than ideal" conditions.

The owners of the 13 pigs were nowhere to be found. Photo / Supplied

The owners were nowhere to be found.

Two pigs had already died from the lack of care, the spokeswoman said.

"As Ben was on his own and the pigs had to be removed from the property, he made a call to neighbouring animal welfare group, HUHA, who assisted him in loading the 13 pigs onto a purpose-built trailer and into a spacious paddock where they could roam."

The pigs have received vet treatment and food and are recovering well.

The pigs were found in "less than ideal" conditions. Photo / Supplied

Despite making extensive inquiries, the SPCA has been unable to find the owners and a court order has now been made allowing SPCA to rehome the pigs.

One of the sows has since given birth, meaning there are now a total of 17 pigs desperately needing new homes.

The pigs are now much happier in SPCA care. Photo / Supplied

There are 11 sows, two adult boars and four piglets - three female and one male.

Anyone interested in adopting one or more of the pigs can contact the SPCA Wellington Centre on 04 389 8044.