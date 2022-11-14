Ellerslie jewellery store targeted in daylight robbery

Police have arrested a “number of people” after a daylight robbery of a jewellery store in Ellerslie in East Auckland this afternoon.

Police were called to the store on Main Highway just after 4.30pm, a spokesperson said.

The offenders smashed through the glass cabinets in order to retrieve the items behind, before fleeing in a vehicle that was parked outside.

With the assistance of the Eagle police helicopter, the group was soon located on nearby Lunn Ave, where they were taken into custody.

The spokesperson said the offenders are now assisting police with their inquiries.