Water currently remained safe to drink and arsenic levels had only increased “recently”, he said.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown said he had been briefed on the issue by the WSA this evening.

“I have asked the WSA to ensure that water suppliers in Auckland and Hamilton are taking appropriate steps, and that they communicate with their customers,” Brown said.

“The WSA is the lead agency for this issue and will be providing regular updates.”

The Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora website describes arsenic as a substance found in rock, which in some situations “harms your health”.

It commonly enters the body in food and water and people can swallow small amounts every day for a long time without any obvious health effects.

But swallowing larger amounts may cause long-term health effects, arsenic poisoning or even death.

Someone with arsenic poisoning may suffer from:

Stomach pains, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Extreme tiredness and bruising.

An abnormal heartbeat.

A ‘pins and needles’ feeling in the hands and feet.

