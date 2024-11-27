Advertisement
Elevated levels of arsenic detected in Waikato River affecting Auckland and Waikato water supplies

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Elevated readings of arsenic have been recorded in the Waikato River. Photo / Doug Sherring NZH 03Jun18 -

Elevated levels of arsenic have been detected in the Waikato River, affecting water supplies in Auckland and Waikato.

The Government has been briefed this evening and sought assurances that water supplies are safe.

Steve Taylor of the Water Services Authority (WSA) told Newstalk ZB there have been increased levels of arsenic recorded in the Waikato River, affecting water supplies in Auckland and Hamilton.

Taylor said the authority was investigating what had caused the elevated readings.

Water currently remained safe to drink and arsenic levels had only increased “recently”, he said.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown said he had been briefed on the issue by the WSA this evening.

“I have asked the WSA to ensure that water suppliers in Auckland and Hamilton are taking appropriate steps, and that they communicate with their customers,” Brown said.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has been briefed on the issue this evening. Photo / Mark Mitchell
“The WSA is the lead agency for this issue and will be providing regular updates.”

The Herald has sought comment from Watercare but is awaiting response.

The Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora website describes arsenic as a substance found in rock, which in some situations “harms your health”.

It commonly enters the body in food and water and people can swallow small amounts every day for a long time without any obvious health effects.

But swallowing larger amounts may cause long-term health effects, arsenic poisoning or even death.

Someone with arsenic poisoning may suffer from:

  • Stomach pains, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.
  • Extreme tiredness and bruising.
  • An abnormal heartbeat.
  • A ‘pins and needles’ feeling in the hands and feet.

More to come

