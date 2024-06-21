The 100 Years of Unison exhibition offers an interactive experience, showcasing historical stories and items. Photo / John Cowpland

Visitors to Napier’s Faraday Museum of Technology who wonder how the city got its power will gain a spark of knowledge starting this week when a new exhibition celebrating 100 Years of Unison opens to the public.

The 100 Years of Unison Exhibition, from June 21 to August 31, combines interactive elements with historical stories and items, many of which have been donated by the public, from Unison’s century-long journey as a power supplier.

Unison was founded on June 19, 1924, as the Hawke’s Bay Electric Power Board and is now a global group of specialist electricity companies.

Group chief executive Jaun Park said he was proud of the company’s long-standing relationship with the community.

“As we mark this century of service, we want to celebrate with everyone who has been part of our journey,” he said.

The museum will also hold a free Live Day on Saturday, June 29, where community members can get involved with Unison’s history.

“This milestone isn’t just an opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come as a region over the last 100 years, but also serves as inspiration for what the next 100 years could bring,” Park said.

Faraday Museum manager Sharyn Phillips expressed her excitement, saying the exhibit is interesting and educational and offers a unique opportunity to delve into the region’s electrifying history.

“Teaming up with Unison to commemorate their significant achievement has been incredibly rewarding,” she said.

“This exhibition honours the countless individuals who have contributed over the past century, as well as Unison’s ongoing and future impact on our community. We warmly welcome everyone to join us at the museum to celebrate this momentous occasion.”

Unison has been owned by the region’s electricity consumers since 1993.