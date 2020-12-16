Electoral Commission: Community newspapers allegedly breached election day rules

The Electoral Commission has referred eight matters relating to the General Election and referendums to the Police. Photo / 123rf

Three community newspapers are in hot water after allegations they breached election day rules through advertising.

The breaches are among eight matters relating to the General Election and referendums that the Electoral Commission has referred to police.

Five of the apparent breaches, including the three by community papers, relate to election day rules.

The Electoral Commission has not named the community papers, which allegedly contained election advertisements on election day.

It is not clear whether the breaches relate to advertising in print or online.

The other two election day matters relate to an email being sent to voters and an election sign on display.

"It is an offence under section 197 of the Electoral Act 1993 for a person to interfere with, or influence voters on election day," the Electoral Commission said in a statement.

Three other matters have also been referred to police.

"One matter relates to a false statement on a special vote declaration, contrary to regulation 68 of the Electoral Regulations 1996.

"Two matters relate to a failure to include a promoter statement on referendum advertising, contrary to sections 52 and 75 of the Referendums Framework Act 2019."

The matter is now with the police, the commission said.

Police said the appropriate spokesperson for the matter was not available this evening.