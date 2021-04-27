Electoral Commission cautions the National Party over tardy donation disclosure

National leader Judith Collins, flanked by housing spokeswoman Nicola Wills, and shadow treasurer Andrew Bayly, during her standup press conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Judith Collins, flanked by housing spokeswoman Nicola Wills, and shadow treasurer Andrew Bayly, during her standup press conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Electoral Commission has issued the National Party with a warning over its failure to declare a donation of more than $30,000 on time.

But the commission has stopped short of referring the matter to Police, or taking the issue any further than a warning.

This comes after the commission said it was taking a looking at donations totalling $35,000 from real estate bigwig, and regular donor, Garth Barfoot.

He donated $15,000 in May last year, $10,000 in October and another $10,000 in November.

The last donation pushed Barfoot's donation over the $30,000 disclosure threshold and, according to the commission, should have been declared at the time.

Under electoral laws, political parties must disclose donations of more than $30,000 within 10 working days.

That also applies to a series of smaller donations from the same person which add up to $30,000 in a year.

National did not disclose Barfoot's donation until March 31 this year, meaning it was clearly in breach of the rules.

"The Commission has written to the National Party reinforcing the importance of adhering to the statutory timeframes and noted that an additional step is being taken to strengthen donation notification processes within the part," an Electoral Commission spokesperson said in a statement.

They added that in the past 10 years, there have been 11 instances of parties filing a late return for donations over $30,000, including this one.

Three were referred to the police and four parties received a warning. In four cases no further action was taken.

In each case the Electoral Commission looks at all the circumstances including the reason for the failure, the amount involved, when it came to light, and the party's processes for recording donations.

The National Party has been approached for comment.