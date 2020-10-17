Election results: The dance of defeat as Shane Jones boogies into the night

Despite being defeated, NZ First MP Shane Jones has boogied into the night in Russell.

At the Duke of Marlborough, Jones spoke to the small and largely deflated group of supporters.

Jones, like New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is in his home turf of Tai Tokerau.

The party goes on at NZ First. Video / NZME

A video shows Jones being one of many on the dance floor dancing the night away.

Although his moves are nothing show-stopping he and others seem to be enjoying themselves and the music.

Jones said the results of tonight would be the "fruits of democracy", however the night ended for the party. But he added that it should be said he and NZ First had stuck to its promise to the regions of the country, pumping investment into areas long neglected.

"No one will ever say of the last three years that NZ First and Shane Jones, for the North and the provinces, did not deliver.

"Northland sadly had been neglected for a long period of time."

It’s boogie time for the few that remain here at the New Zealand First headquarters. Most people left after Winston Peters spoke very briefly. Shane Jones did feature on the dance floor. @NewstalkZB @nzherald #VoteNZ pic.twitter.com/DkdwbvU6sv — Jake McKee (@journjake) October 17, 2020

With New Zealand First out of Parliament, Peters may have fought his last election campaign.

Peters conceded in a short speech to party faithful in Russell.

He thanked voters, volunteers and NZ First staff around New Zealand.

"We committed ourselves three years ago to be a constructive partner with government," he said.