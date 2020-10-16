Election Day weather divide - mostly fine in North Island, rain in the South

Aucklanders can expect mostly fine skies today as Kiwis across the country exercise their right to vote. Photo / Supplied

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

New Zealanders heading to the polling booths today may face a divide - weatherwise, that is.

Forecaster MetService has tipped sunnier skies for much of the North Island and advised anyone potentially queuing outside to consider packing sunscreen.

Those in the South Island, however, are more likely to need umbrellas.

For Aucklanders, Election Day 2020 is set for fine and sunny weather, albeit at a rather chilly maximum of 16C.

Temperatures should climb to 19C tomorrow, but are expected to also bring cloud and scattered rain.

Northland residents are looking at a fine morning today as Whangārei heads for a high of 18C and a partly cloudy afternoon, with light showers possible.

The city is then expected to hit a cloudy 20C tomorrow.

Hamilton and Tauranga residents are also looking at fine Saturdays to get out and vote, with highs of 17C and 19C respectively.

Both cities can expect increased cloud on Sunday and possible rain at night.

East Coast residents are set for fine mornings Saturday and Sunday, before facing cloudier afternoons. Napier is heading for highs of 17C and 18C.

Conditions are set to be slightly more downcast in New Plymouth on the West Coast, however.

MetService is tipping cloudy periods, a possible shower, light winds and a high of 15C for the city, with cloud and rain increasing on Sunday for a high of 16C.

Those voting in the capital, Wellington, can similarly expect cloudy periods and a possible shower as well as a rather cold high of 12C.

Sunday will climb to a high of 15C, but come with more clouds and showers from the afternoon.

Christchurch residents will also need to rug up and pack the rain jacket as the South Island city heads for a mostly cloudy high of 12C and possible rain.

Sunday should take a much better turn, however; the city is tipped to soar to 20C after morning cloud gives way to fine, clear skies.

Dunedin is set for cloudy periods, a chance of rain and a chilly high of 11C today. Sunday is looking even worse, with possible drizzle and a high of 12C.

Invercargill residents can expect mostly cloudy periods and a high of 13C today, before a high of 12C on Sunday.

Queenstown is set for cloudy periods and a high of 13C today, before climbing to 18C tomorrow.

MetService has snowfall warnings in place for some roads.

Further up the West Coast there are snowfall warnings on some roads, and rain expected for Saturday and Sunday. That is expected to build to heavy falls by Monday.