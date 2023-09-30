Winston Peters and Q&A host Jack Tame debate the party's policies. Photo / TVNZ

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters was unable to state how much two of the party’s flagship policies would cost during a tense interview with Jack Tame on TVNZ’s Q&A.

During this morning’s interview, Tame asked how many prisoners Peters’ new proposed prison for gang members would hold.

But the former Deputy Prime Minister seemed unable to give an answer.

Tame pointed out that a prison built to hold 3000 would be the equivalent of three Mount Eden prisons.

“How much would that cost?” asked Tame.

The NZ First leader said, “I’m not going to have a fiscal argument when you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Tame pushed further for more details, saying, “This is your policy, you have complained in this campaign that people haven’t asked you about policy details.”

Peters then snapped back with, “We won’t have amateur hour based on what you don’t know, and if you’ll just keep quiet, take a valium, and realise that if corrections officers don’t know, the Minister of Corrections doesn’t know, how can you know for certain.”

Winston Peters wants to build a new prison solely for gang members. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

When asked about the cost of the party’s aged care plan, Peters said “If you had any understanding of the situation, it’s the people that care for them that will be the cost.”

Tame replied, “The cost is dependent on how many people they are caring for, so how many people do you anticipate caring for under your policy?”

When pushed even further for details, Peters snapped back, criticising Tame, with “TV One is a taxpayer owned operation and the taxpayer is entitled to have a proper interview, so I’ll answer your question if you shut up for five seconds.”

National Party leader Christopher Luxon was asked during a standup if he would give NZ First the broadcasting portfolio if in government,

Luxon restated his preference for not working with NZ First.

Peters later told Tame that he was now interested in getting the broadcasting portfolio in order to improve Q+A after a combative interview between the pair.

In the latest Herald Poll of Polls, the chance of National and Act being able to govern without NZ First rises to 44.8 per cent. The odds improve significantly if you add Peters to the mix, rising to 99.3 per cent.
















