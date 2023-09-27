Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Poll of Polls: National likely to need Winston Peters, chance of needing a second election rises

By: and
2 mins to read
National Party leader Christopher Luxon is likely to need Winston Peters to form a government alongside the Act Part. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is likely to need Winston Peters to form a government alongside the Act Part. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ First and Winston Peters are more likely than not to be needed for National and Act to form a government, according to the Herald’s poll of polls.

There is also an increasing chance of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics