Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: Labour has 0.2% chance of being in government - worst result for main governing party since Great Depression - Poll of Polls

By: and
3 mins to read
National Party leader Christopher Luxon is likely to be the next prime minister. Photo / Claire Trevett

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is likely to be the next prime minister. Photo / Claire Trevett

National leader Christopher Luxon looks set to become New Zealand’s next prime minister, according to the Herald’s poll of polls.

It would be the first time New Zealand has had three prime ministers in a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics