NZ First leader Winston Peters is confident of striking a deal with National and Act should he be in a position to help form the next government.

Speaking after a public meeting in Taupō today, Peters told the Waikato Herald he could not understand why the media were “preoccupied” with something the public would decide on election day.

“We will work with anyone – not Labour in this case because of their past – but we have got to try and work with anyone to try and make this country have a much better government.”

On Monday National Party leader Christopher Luxon made it clear he will cut a deal with NZ First leader Winston Peters if he has to – ending months of refusing to say whether he will rule NZ First in or out.

Luxon set out his position on NZ First in a social media video, in which he also made a pitch for disillusioned Labour voters and urged voters not to assume it is a foregone conclusion National will be in government after election day.

To complicate matters, in August, Act Party leader David Seymour ruled out working with New Zealand First if the party was given Cabinet positions, but would not say whether Act would accept any other arrangement NZ First was a part of.

He said he would answer those questions if NZ First began consistently polling above 5 per cent.

Peters wasn’t being drawn on any bottom lines or key policies that he would stay firm on if in a position to negotiate to form a government but said he could work with both National and Act.

“If you can see eye to eye, then why aren’t you a member of that party? The fact that people don’t see eye to eye is the most normal thing in politics, because you belong to different parties.

“Of course, we are going to do the best we possibly can [in any negotiations].”

Peters has already ruled out working with Labour because of what he says were lies.

“You cannot lie to someone, you cannot pursue racist, separatist policies under the radar of the coalition partner.

“When I discovered that after the last election, I made up my mind and so did my colleagues, I’m never going to deal with that again.”

The NZ Herald’s poll of polls released today showed if the election were held this weekend, National, Act and NZ First would have a 99.4 per cent chance of being able to form a government.









Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



