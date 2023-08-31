Voyager 2023 media awards

Election 2023: Wellington Central - Grant Robertson’s exit leaves a race of rookies

Georgina Campbell
Wellington Central Election 2023 candidates: Tamatha Paul (Green), Natalia Albert (TOP) and Scott Sheeran (National).

ANALYSIS

After 15 years, Finance Minister Grant Robertson is giving up the glamour seat that is Wellington Central, leaving the race wide open after other high-profile exits.

National deputy leader Nicola Willis obviously thinks

