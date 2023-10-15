Tim Costley (from left), Roger Sowry, Jim and Joan Bolger, and Nathan Guy on election night.

National’s Tim Costley allowed himself a “quiet gin” after a commanding win to become the new Ōtaki MP.

Costley got 19,546 votes, followed by Labour’s Terisa Ngobi with 13,795 votes and the Green Party’s Ali Muhammad with 2215 votes.

The party vote in the Ōtaki electorate was National 14,416, Labour 11,811 and the Green Party 3778.

“I don’t know if all the emotions have sunk in,” Costley said.

“I feel really humbled by the result.

“It was a great result for the whole team, both in our area and around the whole country.”

On election day, Costley was looking forward to a sleep-in but his body clock was accustomed to getting up early, so that’s what he did.

“I got out for a run, by myself, in the rain, which was amazing.

“We had a family brunch, went and voted, had some quiet time in the afternoon and then had the function at night at the Waikanae Bowling Club where we watched the results trickle in.

“I’m very grateful that it went our way this time.”

Costley, who is married to Emma, with whom he has three daughters, Lucy, Rebecca and Alice, had been “cautiously optimistic”.

“The big thing was always going to be the result for the party and that came in really well right from the first moment,” he said.

“So that was encouraging, but in my mind there was always a question about what the local area would decide.”

But as the evening progressed, “we were confident that no matter what the special votes might hold it would be a great result for us”.

“Terisa called me to acknowledge the result and then it started to sink in that we’d done it.”

Costley acknowledged the work of other candidates, especially Ngobi, who he lost to in the previous election, for the “sacrifice it would have been for her and her family over the last three years as I embark on my journey at the local MP”.

With the victory assured, Costley spent most of his time at the bowling club, where family, friends and party faithful had gathered, thanking people.

“I got home about midnight, had a quiet gin, then went to bed.”

The All Blacks’ thrilling win against Ireland in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final made the weekend extra special for the new MP.

“What an amazing game.”

His message to the Ōtaki electorate was this: “I’m just grateful for the huge support.”

“I’m very honoured and looking forward to the opportunity to serve the people of the Ōtaki electorate in Horowhenua and Kāpiti, and excited about the opportunities that come with that, but really acknowledging that there’s a lot of work to be done.

“We’ve been pretty clear about the challenge this country and region faces, and now we need to get in there and really make a difference for Kiwis.”