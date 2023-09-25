Heather du Plessis-Allan, Barry Soper, Phil O'Reilly and Richard Hills thrash out the big political issues in the lead-up to the 2023 general election.

The 2023 general election is set to be one of the most important in recent memory.

To cut through the spin, join Newstalk ZB’s The Front Bench, a weekly broadcast aiming to get to the heart of the issues that matter most.

Heather du Plessis-Allan, Jordan Williams, Phil O’Reilly and Richard Hills will thrash out the big political issues in the lead-up to the election.

Williams, the founder of the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union, is standing in this week for veteran broadcaster Barry Soper, who is currently recovering from open-heart surgery.

Phil O’Reilly brings his vast business experience and acumen to the table as the former chief executive of BusinessNZ, and is uniquely placed as someone at the leading edge of the global debate in his work as the Paris-based chair of business at OECD.

Phil O'Reilly.

With climate change and local government being hot topics for in the election, Auckland councillor Richard Hills, who has led Auckland’s Climate Plan and has been chairman of the Planning, Environment and Parks Committee, will provide insight into the inner workings of policy-makers.

Auckland councillor Richard Hills. Photo / Dean Purcell

And of course, you’ll get the best analysis from Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allan.

There’ll be no holding back, no off-limit topics and no rules in this rapid-fire, highly opinionated political discussion.

Whether it’s the cost of living, education, curbing the rise of crime or how to get the teens off vapes, The Front Bench will examine the issues that Kiwis are talking about ahead of voting day every Monday at 4pm.

You can watch The Front Bench live on the Newstalk ZB and NZ Herald websites.