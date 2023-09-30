Labour's Chris Hipkins and Grant Robertson at the Big Gay Out in Auckland in March. Photo / Azaria Howell

The Labour party has released its Rainbow Manifesto promising to tackle discrimination faced by members of the rainbow community if it is re-elected.

It includes making the country’s adoption and surrogacy laws more accessible, establishing a Rainbow subcategory in New Zealand’s annual refugee quota, and reviewing the three-month stand down period for blood donations provided by men who have sex with men.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said other political parties were using members of the Rainbow community to “incite fear and division” during the election.

“All people, including Rainbow communities, deserve to have their rights and dignity upheld, and to live their lives freely just as they are.

“The Labour Party has a long history of being relentlessly proud and fighting alongside Rainbow whānau for equality and justice, and I will continue that when re-elected.”

Labour Party promises

Hipkins said the party would modernise adoption and surrogacy laws, making them accessible and ensuring Rainbow people who wanted to form a family are treated on the same basis as heterosexual couples.

“Currently, Rainbow families are required to adopt their own genetic children after a surrogate birth - requiring court orders, interviews, and home visits to determine suitability.”

The party would progress legislation to reform adoption laws and also pass Tāmati Coffey’s Improving Arrangements for Surrogacy Bill, meaning intending parents are automatically become legal guardians of the child when they take custody, rather than having to go through the formal adoption process.

A “Rainbow” subcategory would also be created within New Zealand’s annual refugee quota, applicable to people who being persecuted because of their sexuality or gender identity to resettle in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Rainbow refugees can face additional barriers, exclusion, and discrimination compared to other refugees.”

On blood donations, Hipkins said the party would “explore the latest evidence regarding Donor Behavioural Criteria” with advocates, experts and specialists – particularly the three month stand down period that currently applied for men who have sex with men.

Hipkins said any change would need “a strong guarantee of safety” but that countries like Canada and Ireland have changed their rules and New Zealand too should look at the evidence.

The party’s Rainbow Policy also included continuing work already underway, including the rollout of the HIV Action Plan; improve Rainbow health outcomes by making access to health care services easier for transgender people; and encouraging the adoption of the Ministry of Education’s sexuality education guidelines for principals, Boards of Trustees, and teachers.