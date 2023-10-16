Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon arrives in Wellington on Monday afternoon. Photo / George Heard

Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to meet with his newly bolstered caucus for the first time in Wellington and is due to speak to media shortly.

After meeting with high-ranking party officials and members of his freshly revived caucus yesterday, Luxon has returned to Wellington today to start building his new government after winning his party 50 seats in the House of Representatives.

Luxon is due to address media from the steps of Parliament about 3.15pm.

He has touched down in Wellington and is making his way to Parliament. He hurried through the terminal, barely slowing to speak to waiting media.

Luxon had very little to say, declining to answer most questions. He said negotiations about forming a government with Act and potentially NZ First would be “worked out over the next days and weeks”.

He declined to answer a question about potential for a hung Parliament, responding: “We’re here at Wellington, beautiful day, new National government, the All Blacks are winning.”

He said he was “absolutely” excited to be becoming Prime Minister. Asked his priorities, he said the first was to see what the special votes were, second to work out arrangements with the parties and third to work with the outgoing Government on transition.

He declined to comment on any conversations with Winston Peters and NZ First, and Act and leader David Seymour, saying they were private.

The brutal election result for the Labour party on Saturday night saw New Zealanders clearly voting for change.

Luxon still needs to hammer out a governing arrangement with the Act Party and possibly New Zealand First, which will happen in the coming days. The first call between the Luxon and Act leader David Seymour was scheduled for Sunday evening.

Luxon and other high-ranking party members met at his Auckland home yesterday for a long strategy meeting - the purpose of which he said was to “digest the election results” and think about the next steps.

He remained tight-lipped on what had been decided, not answering whether the party had firmed up when it might conduct talks with members of the Act Party or New Zealand First.

“I said we won’t do it through the media, we’ll do it directly with the parties involved out of respect to them.”

With more than 500,000 special votes yet to be counted yesterday, Luxon did not indicate whether it was his preference to not advance the formation of the next Government until those votes were in. He did accept it would make things more complex if that process began before the votes were counted.

“There’s a bit of volatility sitting there but we’ll carry on working with the parties directly,” he said.

“We know that the result is going to bounce around a little bit and that’s the thing that we need to see how that’s going to button down.”

Flights to the capital were booked out on Sunday as MPs - victorious and vanquished - flocked back to Wellington. And while this is all ostensibly for Orientation Week for new MPs to learn the job and get acquainted with their new caucuses, the three likely parties of government will launch into more strenuous negotiations.

Already, the two minor parties to the Government are circling each other, attempting to bolster their negotiating position before special votes are declared on November 3.

Act, whose negotiation team is likely to include leader Seymour, deputy Brooke van Velden, chief of staff Andrew Ketels, and a member of the party’s board, possibly Catherine Isaac, is keen for a two-party Government.

Seymour is talking down the possibility of going into government with NZ First, saying that it was “possible” but not necessarily “likely.

“Special votes haven’t been counted yet,” Seymour said.

On election night too, Seymour said the voters had delivered National and Act enough to govern alone.