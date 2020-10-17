Election 2020: Quiet morning at Jacinda Ardern's house after election victory

It's been a subdued morning outside the Prime Minister's Auckland household after her historic victory last night.

Jacinda Ardern led Labour to a landslide win, earning enough seats to govern alone and delivering an absolute drubbing to National.

It appears Ardern, and partner Clarke Gayford, are having some much-needed rest after a late election night with no sign of movement from their Sandringham home.

Their two grandfathers however nipped out to take 2-year-old granddaughter Neve for a stroll around the block, DPS staff in tow.

Neve Ardern Gayford goes for a walk with her two grandads after Jacinda Ardern's landslide election victory. Photo / Peter Meecham

The subdued morning was in contrast to scenes outside Ardern's home last night where more than 100 well wishers gathered across the street to celebrate Labour's re-election.

A sister of Gayford said they had been enjoying quiet drinks inside as they watched election results unfold.

Earlier in the evening, Gayford surprised media and residents with some barbecue food.

Gayford brought homemade food out for the 20 or so residents and dozen media outside the family home.

Clarke Gayford comes out with fish and venison for neighbours and media outside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's house in Sandringham. Photo / Peter Meecham

It included fish bites made from his catch on a fishing trip with his father and brother-in-law yesterday. He has also made venison patties after killing a deer during a hunting trip.

Both his and Ardern's parents were in Auckland for election night.

Ardern and Gayford's daughter, Neve, was "fighting against bedtime", he said.

Ardern later arrived at the Auckland Town Hall to scenes of jubilation and was joined on the stage by Gayford and fellow Labour MPs.

Clarke Gayford embraces partner Jacinda Ardern after an emphatic victory in the 2020 election. Photo / Getty

"Tonight New Zealand has shown the Labour Party its greatest support in at least 50 years," she told supporters.

She acknowledged voters who had switched allegiances from National.

"For those amongst you who may not have supported Labour before... to you I say thank you. We will not take your support for granted."