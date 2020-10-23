Website of the Year

New Zealand|Politics

Election 2020: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on her big win and big plans

10 minutes to read

Jacinda Ardern giving her speech on election night. Photo / Dean Purcell

Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is political editor for the New Zealand Herald

When the seemingly endless election campaign finally ended, Jacinda Ardern marked the result with a magnanimous victory speech in the Auckland Town Hall, and a quiet glass of whisky at the end of the night.

