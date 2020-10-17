Election 2020: Kiwis around the globe react to Ardern's re-election, MPs' antics

Kiwis from around the world have weighed into Labour's landslide victory in the 2020 New Zealand election, including rejoicing in some of our politicians' more down to earth moments from the night.

Labour has almost 50 per cent of the vote — the most any party has achieved under MMP and easily enough to govern without relying on another party, meaning it will get more than the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.

The night was an absolute bloodbath for Judith Collins' National Party — and Labour's former coalition partner NZ First was kicked out of Parliament.

Thousands of Kiwis from overseas cast their votes, and now they've been vocal in reacting to last night's emphatic result for Jacinda Ardern.

Kiwis from around the world have weighed in Labour's landslide victory in the 2020 New Zealand election. Photo / Getty

One Kiwi living in Melbourne congratulated Ardern for her character, saying Australia is missing a leader like her.

"Congratulations to Jacinda Ardern for winning the NZ election with a solid win. She did it by showing strength, leadership, compassion, sincerity and honesty.

"She brought a whole country together to beat Covid because she has character and integrity, the people listened to her, trusted her and followed the health guidelines to make New Zealand be one of the success stories of Covid.

"All of these qualities are severely lacking in Canberra. Not once did she pass the buck or throw anyone under the bus. She owned this problem and led the country. Finally a politician for the people."

Another asked for Australia to adopt their own Ardern: "This incredible woman needs to be cloned so Australia can have one of her as well."

A number of Australian-based Kiwis celebrated the results by busting open some homemade Kiwi Onion dip.

"Delicious homemade dip to go along with tonight's big win! Bring back some memories from home."

Kiwis overseas celebrating the election in Kiwiana style. Photo / Facebook

Not all Kiwis in Australia were happy with the outcome. One said the result means "New Zealanders will be prisoners for another three years" while another was "hoping she got the boot".

Further afield, Kiwis in the UK described Ardern's reelection as a "blessing" and hoped the UK would take note.

"Congratulations. You deserve it and are an inspiration. In the UK we can only envy New Zealand."

While praise for Ardern was high, punters from the UK pointed out one of their more favourite moments of the night - MPs revelling in the election mood.



One overseas Kiwi said they were laughing at all happy MPs being interviewed, saying David Seymour and Shane Jones were by far the most affected by the night's revelry.

The party goes on at NZ First. Video / NZME

Another added: "Big D is going to be seriously hanging tomorrow, with 9 of his new parliamentary mates."

Shane Jones boogies into the night. Photo / File

ACT leader David Seymour arrives at the party at Headquarters in the Viaduct Harbour. Photo / Supplied

In the US, one Kiwi hoped the re-election of Ardern would show America combative politics isn't the only way to go.

"Thank you for bringing us hope and for showing that progressive, inclusive, compassionate and kinder politics has a very important place in our world."