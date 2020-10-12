Election 2020: Judith Collins and her 'chocolate biscuits' message on the final stretch

National Party leader Judith Collins signs her book for a fan during a visit to the National candidates' phone centre in Christchurch. Photo / Derek Cheng

National leader Judith Collins' message to voters in the final week of campaigning revolves around trust, subservience and chocolate biscuits.

Trailing in the polls and with the clock ticking, Collins was asked what was up her sleeve for the final stretch before polling day.

She was in Christchurch today to announce a policy of 200 scholarships for international PhD students, but it was one she had already announced twice before.

Asked if she had more policy to roll out, she said: "Our main policy this week is to win the election."

Nor is she planning any party rallies - National were "modest people", she said - to counter the sea of red that flooded the Michael Fowler Centre yesterday for Labour's biggest rally of the campaign.

National leader Judith Collins hits the phones alongside National's Christchurch Central candidate Dale Stephens. Photo / Derek Cheng

And if she has a new strategy for the final leaders' debate on Thursday, she didn't reveal anything, saying simply that her team would have a "think about it".

As she did yesterday and has done so previously, Collins launched into a scenario where the Greens strong-arm Labour into adopting their wealth tax in post-election negotiations.

At the same time, she ruled out Act's flat tax in any coalition negotiations with Act, should they be in that position after the votes are counted.

"We won't be doing a flat tax. Our tax policy is very clear," Collins said.

This is essentially the same position Labour has on the Greens' tax policy, but the difference, Collins said, is: "You can believe me ... Of course they will give in to the Greens."

She then appeared to allude to the gingernuts and chocolate wheatens that Labour leader Jacinda Ardern had taken into coalition talks with New Zealand First in 2017.

Collins: "I will not be walking along to a negotiating table with a smaller party carrying a box of chocolate biscuits to try and make peace ... I'm not someone who takes chocolate biscuits to the bargaining table to show subservience."

Collins is not worried about questions over her party's credibility. She dismissed an error in the party's wealth tax calculations yesterday as "just a digital error ... digital people put the wrong thing in".

And she batted away questions - "don't make up things" - about a reported witch-hunt to find the person who leaked Denise Lee's email last week.

Asked what aces she still had left up her sleeve to sway voters to National, Collins said: "Out-work, out-compete, and basically be far more fabulous than anything on the other side."

National Party leader Judith Collins approved of Young National Jess Allan's hair colour. Photo / Derek Cheng

Collins began her day being interviewed by Newstalk ZB in Christchurch, and then joined local National candidates hitting the phones to ask people if they've voted early.

According to the call sheets, everyone they were calling were identified as leaning towards National, so it was hardly surprising when Collins called them and was told they had ticked blue twice.

Nor was it surprising that everyone at the centre was a National supporter, telling Collins of the depth of support they were sensing on their phone calls.

"I think there's a real groundswell," Collins said.

Collins took a particular shine to Young National Jess Allan, who had dyed her hair National blue for the second straight election.

Collins mentioned that National MP Tim Macindoe had previously done something similar with his hair for an election that National had won.

This prompted Christchurch Central candidate Dale Stephens to suggest that Collins dye her own hair blue. Collins did not jump at this idea.

National Party leader Judith Collins is given a tour of Tait Communications by chief executive Garry Diack. Photo / Derek Cheng

She then headed to Tait Communications which, among other things, makes portable radios for emergency services and public transport networks.

The tour included some of historic artefacts from when the company first started in 1969. The messages of success through perseverance, talent and an unwavering commitment to R+D resonated with Collins.

It was important to learn from one's mistakes and to keep going when faced with obstacles, she told Tait chief executive Garry Diack.

"Giving up's for wusses."

