Election 2020 in pictures: Selfies, sausages and prayers on the campaign trail

Pork barrel politics? Nah. Just a sausage from David Seymour during the Act Party BBQ at Mission Bay. Photo / Brett Phibbs

It seems as if the election has been going all year. But, finally, we're at the finishing post and we'll have a new government soon.

This year's run has included the usual finger-pointing and denials, fiscal holes, selfies, photo-opportunities, gaffs, gags and even divine inspiration.

There's also been more of the fairy-dust of the 2017 election as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been mobbed by adoring fans.

Our photographers and journalists were on the spot for this year's marathon event: here's a reminder of some of the sights from the great race.

Jacinda Ardern encourages supporters at a Get Out The Vote event at Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate in Otara. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Just one of the girls. Jacinda Ardern with Quality Safety International general manager Paula Gouldie, left, and Labour candidate Steph Lewis, at a factory in Whanganui. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Judith Collins shakes hand with a supporter on Ponsonby Rd. Photo / Brett Phibbs

NZ First Leader Winston Peters speaks at Aotea Square in Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

It used to be kissing babies was the thing during elections, but Jacinda Ardern takes it a step further with 3-year-old Naia Pohl, in Whanganui. Photo / Mark Mitchell

James Shaw proves his green credentials by picking up litter on the Auckland waterfront. Photo / Dean Purcell

Christopher Luxon gets in behind his leader Judith Collins. But for how much longer? Photo / Peter Meecham

David Seymour takes some time out for his supporters in Pāpāmoa. Photo / George Novak

Another selfie for the album as Jacinda Ardern finds fans in Otara. Photo / Amelia Wade

Eugenie Sage kayaking in the Akaroa Harbour at the unveiling of The Greens' tourism policy. Photo / Tim Cronshaw

Winston Peters gets a visit from the Debt Monster in Aotea Square, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Judith Collins high-fives warehouse supervisor David Zhang during a tour at Jackson Electrical in Onehunga. Photo / Dean Purcell

Jacinda Ardern waves to supporters above after being swamped by students after her speech at Victoria University in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The PM is mobbed by a crowd at The Base in Hamilton. Photo / Amelia Wade

Judith Collins talks with a supporter at Clevedon market. Photo / Peter Meecham

If things don't work out for Act leader David Seymour, he might have a lotto win to fall back on. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chloe Swarbrick handing out leaflets after announcing the Green Party transport policy in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Only four owners and not many Ks on the clock? Winston Peters checks out go-karts at the Daytona Raceway during his visit to Brewtown in Upper Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Seeking divine inspiration? Judith Collins mingling with Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce members in Petone. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Judith Collins is given a tour of MATrans in Miramar, Wellington, by owner Mike Mamo. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jacinda Ardern gets in early on the first day of voting at Mt Eden War Memorial Hall/ Photo / Brett Phibbs

Judith Collins takes time to pray at St Thomas Tamaki Anglican church before casting her vote. Photo / Michael Neilson

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw discuss their wealth tax policy at a media conference on Karangahape Rd, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

A crowd wearing masks as a Covid-19 health measure waits for NZ First leader Winston Peters to speak at the NZ First public campaign meeting at the Orewa Community Centre. Photo / Peter Meecham

Jacinda Ardern posing for selfies with tradesmen at Isles Construction in Palmerston North. Photo / Mark Mitchell