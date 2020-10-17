New Zealand
Election 2020 in pictures: Selfies, sausages and prayers on the campaign trail
Quick Read
Pork barrel politics? Nah. Just a sausage from David Seymour during the Act Party BBQ at Mission Bay. Photo / Brett Phibbs
It seems as if the election has been going all year. But, finally, we're at the finishing post and we'll have a new government soon.
This year's run has included the usual finger-pointing and denials, fiscal holes, selfies, photo-opportunities, gaffs, gags and even divine inspiration.
There's also been more of the fairy-dust of the 2017 election as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been mobbed by adoring fans.
Our photographers and journalists were on the spot for this year's marathon event: here's a reminder of some of the sights from the great race.