Election 2020: Government spends last of PGF - $100m for nationwide marae upgrades

The Government has made its last Provincial Growth Fund announcement, earmarking $100 million to be spent on hundreds of marae across the county.

The announcement means the vast majority of the $3 billion fund has now been allocated.

But the "once in a lifetime" $100m Government spend has come under attack by National, which says it is outrageous the money is being allocated so close to the election.

"There is no reason why this funding couldn't have been announced weeks, or even months ago. Shane Jones must be very worried about the fate of his party," National's finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith said, responding to reports of the funding earlier this week.

But Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said the economy did not stand still even if there was an election.

"People's jobs continue to suffer [due to] Covid," Jones said.

"As we add resilience to our rural economy, it's important that the show goes on."

He added that he remained a minister "right up until the point at which the new regime is sworn in".

The $100m allocated through the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) will play for the upgrading of 351 marae across the country.

The money is estimated to create 3100 jobs and would "filter into the communities" by creating business through the purchasing of building materials.

The Bay of Plenty gets the most money - almost $30m for 77 marae, which Jones expect will create close to 650 jobs.

Some 53 Waikato marae get almost $14m in upgrade funding, as do 60 marae from Tairāwhiti/East Coast.

"This latest Government investment in our economic recovery recognises the role of marae, which are often the heart of their communities and what they provide," Jones said.

He said marae were often the centre of faith, sport, and family and community gatherings and often did double service as accommodation, conference centres, health and welfare hubs and host some of our country's most important events.

But at the heart of the spending was jobs, including plumbing, carpentry, electrical, painting and landscaping.

"This investment is a game-changer for these marae and their communities."

Where the money is being spent:

• Bay of Plenty: $29.6m for 77 marae, estimated 648 jobs created.

• Tairāwhiti/East Coast: $14.2m for 59 marae, estimated 394 jobs.

• Waikato: $13.8m for 53 marae, estimated 363 jobs.

• Hawke's Bay: $9.6m for 51 marae, estimated 263 jobs.

• Tai Tokerau/Northland: $9.2m for 34 marae, estimated 388 jobs.

• Taranaki: $7.4m for 23 marae, estimated 305 jobs.

• Manawatū-Whanganui/Horowhenua: $7.1m for 33 marae, estimated 33 jobs.

• Wairarapa/Kapiti: $3.2m for 10 marae, estimated 89 jobs.

• Te Tau Ihu/Top of the South: $760,000 for 4 marae, estimated 38 jobs.

• Southland: $719,000 for 2 marae, estimated 25 jobs.

• West Coast: $250,000 for 2 marae, estimated 20 jobs.

• Chatham Islands: $198,000 for 1 marae, estimated 6 jobs.

• Canterbury: $160,000 for 2 marae, estimated 30 jobs.