Election 2020 final leaders' debate: Jacinda Ardern v Judith Collins

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins have a last chance tonight to impress voters in the leaders' debate.

Nicholas Jones is an investigative reporter at the New Zealand Herald

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and National leader Judith Collins will take part in the final leaders' debate of the 2020 election, from 7pm tonight.

The TVNZ debate will be moderated by Jessica Mutch McKay, and the Herald will provide live updates and analysis throughout.

In the latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll tonight, it was the minor parties that benefited, picking up points from both major parties.

Labour is on 46 per cent, down 1 percentage point, while National is on 31 per cent, also down 1.

Act is steady on 8 per cent, the Greens up two points to 8 per cent, and NZ First up two points to 3 per cent.

The New Conservative Party is on 2 per cent, and TOP, Advance NZ and the Māori Party are all on 1 per cent.

The poll showed 15 per cent were still either undecided with two days to go.

The poll was held between October 10 and 14 and had 1005 repsondents, with a margin of error of 3.1 per cent.

Tonight's debate is particularly important for Collins, who is desperate to grow her party's vote before election day on Saturday.

Both leaders have been on the road for the better part of a month, and are now in the final straight.

Many viewers of tonight's debate will have already cast an early vote. As of 2pm today, more than 1.56 million people had voted.

Rate the debate

Viewers can share how they feel about the leaders' arguments in tonight's debate with the Herald's "Rate the Debate" interactive.

Use the sliders on the interactive in this article to change your rating for either leader at any time. We'll save all the ratings and will be calculating, in real time, average ratings based on the total submissions from the Herald audience.

You can also share your ratings with your friends - click on the share button and we will generate an image of your ratings, which can then be posted on social media.

When you first see the Rate the Leaders interactive, each leader's rating has been assigned randomly.