Election 2020: Advance voting - almost half of New Zealand went early

A man places his voting papers into the ballot box for the Wellington Central electorate during advanced voting for the 2020 New Zealand General Election. Photo/Getty Images

More than 1.5 million New Zealanders have cast their votes ahead of election day tomorrow.

Electoral commission data shows that by the end of Wednesday, 1,565,421 people had already voted.

That figure is more than 324,000 votes higher than at the same point in last election's campaign and means 45.6 per cent of enrolled voters have already had their say.

The Electoral Commission expected advance voting would be up by 60 per cent this year, in part driven by the fear of another lockdown.

Kiwis have until 7pm tomorrow to cast their votes.

Early votes will begin to be counted at 9am tomorrow at secure electorate headquarters around the country.

Once voting closes tomorrow, the manager of each voting place opens the boxes and counts the votes.

Preliminary numbers will start being released soon after 7pm tomorrow with 50 per cent of the results expected to be available by 10pm and 95 per cent by 11.30pm.

The official count begins on Sunday and will include special votes which can come in up to 10 days after election day.

The chief electoral officer will declare the official results 20 days after election day - Friday, November 6.

Preliminary referendum results will be released on October 30 with final results declared on November 6.

While the political parties and candidates are campaigning frenetically today, all promotion must cease at midnight.

From midnight tonight, nobody can post or share any content that is likely to - or is intended to - influence someone's candidate vote, party vote or referendum vote.

That rule is not just for candidates and media but extends to personal social media posts and those that breach the rules can face large fines.

According to the Electoral Commission you should not post a photo of your completed voting paper or use profile pictures, filters, or frames that support a candidate, party or referendum outcome.

You can however remind people to vote or even tell them that you have done so.